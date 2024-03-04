Wakefield to be transformed into a living movie set as cosplay characters descend on Trinity Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deadpool, Barbie, Predator, Elsa and Iron Man will all rub shoulders with Batman, Spider-man, Optimus Prime, Belle and Chewbacca at the free two-day Star Walk event at Trinity Walk shopping centre on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

The jaw-dropping Techno Spartans will be performing live both days too – including K-Pop random play dance activities where the audience can take part.

The performers from Sheffield wear LED-covered costumes inspired by the world-famous Halo games and TV show.

Bumblebee will be back to see his fans!

Star Wars costume groups will be on patrol both days with UK Garrison and 5th Legion visiting Saturday and Mos Eisley Misfits on the Sunday.

Dino Mike will be there with his Jurassic jeep and dinosaurs, plus visitors can also jump in the Comic-Con Selfie London Cab full of props for free pics.

The star-studded event will also see a range of movie cars roll into the centre including fan-made replicas of the Starsky and Hutch Gran Torino, Postman Pat van, A-Team van, Lightning McQueen, Jurassic Park jeep plus a Pontiac and Camaro.

Movie-themed props will include giant toy box photo opps where visitors become their own Barbie or Star Wars character, Luke’s speeder from Star Wars, Batman Begins statue, Transformers inflatable, Stay Puft inflatable and other fan-made fun inspired by the big screen.

The star-studded event is heading back to Wakefield next month.

LEGO Batgirl will wing her way in on the Saturday at The Entertainer toy shop and cosplay Sonic will speed by the centre on the Sunday.

It’s all to help raise money for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice who cover Wakefield and beyond with their amazing services, supporting families across the county.

Free face painting will be on offer both days from 10am to 4pm thanks to Donna’s Face Painting and giveaways will be up for grabs at the HMV store.

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager for Trinity Walk, said: “Our free Star walk events are getting bigger and bigger and that was always the plan.

Elsa, Anna and Disney princesses.

“When we started them back in 2022 we knew there was a gap in the market and post-pandemic, people wanted to get out and experience things up close again. And the cosplay world is huge – it’s our performers who really make the event. So a massive thank you to them all for getting involved.

“The beauty of it is that it creates a full day out where you can meet movie-quality characters, interact with props and get your face painted for free while shopping, eating and drinking.

“Most importantly is the cause we support. Forget Me Not children’s hospice help families from across Wakefield and West Yorkshire at a time when they need supporting the most. The work they do is literally amazing. I visited the hospice last year and saw first-hand the unbelievable service they provide. I think it’s why our visitors donate so generously during the event.”

Anyone with movie vehicles who may want to display them at the event can find out more by contacting the centre via their website at www.trinitywalk.com

Chewie will be walking around the shopping centre.

The West Yorkshire shopping is back to pre-pandemic footfall levels after welcoming nearly 10m visits in 2023 along with 10 new lettings last year.