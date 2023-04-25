The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a story that spans the entire UK, with Wakefield and Rothwell helping to shape the film’s moving story.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a story that spans the entire UK, with Wakefield and Rothwell helping to shape the film’s moving story.

Based on the 2012 bestselling novel, the movie focuses on Harold - a man in his 60s who receives a letter that his friend Queenie is in a hospice and dying. Wanting to see her one last time and rather than just write a letter, he sets off on foot from his home in Devon to be with her in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 500-mile journey sees Harold - described as a “truly unremarkable man” - take in all aspects of Britain. Along the way he gains a following of his own from people inspired by his feat.

The film closely follows the book’s pilgrimage route which includes numerous stops along the way from Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed.

It even saw Jim and the crew descend upon Wakefield for key parts of the journey, with the acclaimed actor walking through parts of the city and Rothwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During filming in October 2021, a campsite was set up in a field behind the National Coal Mining Museum with people gathering to watch some of the night shoot.

The original Harold Fry book was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and has sold over six million copies worldwide.

The 500-mile journey sees Harold - described as a “truly unremarkable man” - take in all aspects of Britain. Along the way he gains a following of his own from people inspired by his feat.

Jim stars in the movie alongside Dame Penelope Wilton who plays his wife Maureen who is left astounded at her husband’s act for Queenie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new movie will be released on Friday, April 28.