Wakefield to feature in 'uplifting' new movie, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, staring Oscar winner Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent, who received an Oscar for his role in Iris, has been in Wakefield to shoot a new film with Penelope Wilton.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Based on the 2012 bestselling novel, the movie focuses on Harold - a man in his 60s who receives a letter that his friend Queenie is in a hospice and dying. Wanting to see her one last time and rather than just write a letter, he sets off on foot from his home in Devon to be with her in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The 500-mile journey sees Harold - described as a “truly unremarkable man” - take in all aspects of Britain. Along the way he gains a following of his own from people inspired by his feat.

The film closely follows the book’s pilgrimage route which includes numerous stops along the way from Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed.

It even saw Jim and the crew descend upon Wakefield for key parts of the journey, with the acclaimed actor walking through parts of the city and Rothwell.

During filming in October 2021, a campsite was set up in a field behind the National Coal Mining Museum with people gathering to watch some of the night shoot.

The original Harold Fry book was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and has sold over six million copies worldwide.

Jim stars in the movie alongside Dame Penelope Wilton who plays his wife Maureen who is left astounded at her husband’s act for Queenie.

The new movie will be released on Friday, April 28.

