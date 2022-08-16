Wakefield to get Youtube sensation MrBeast Burger at SpaceBound play gym

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MrBeast Burger will open in the kitchen as Spacebound in the next few weeks.

Youtube sensation MrBeast Burger restaurant is set to land at SpaceBound play gym on Westgate in the city centre.

It is following the success of its two other West Yorkshire kitchens in Headingley and Tingley, in Leeds.

Owner of SpaceBound, Kane Crossfill, said: “We will be launching MrBeast Burger from our play gym in the next four to six weeks.

SpaceBound opened on Westgate back in March.

“They will send their chefs to show us how to cook the burgers and we will be serving them from our kitchen.

“We will be the first place in Wakefield to offer MrBeast Burger food.

“We’re really excited to be offering it.

“MrBeast is one of the most well known Youtubers in the world.

“It is a brand new restaurant concept. So, keep your eyes peeled”.

The restaurant franchise will operate as a ghost kitchen which means that the food will only be available to purchase online.

Chefs employed by SpaceBound will still make the food but they will be trained by MrBeast Burger experts and will use MrBeast branding and logos.

SpaceBound is Wakefied’s newest indoor play centre that opened in March for children that offers play, interactive learning, food and drink.

It caters for children with autism as well as babies.

With over 1,000 branches worldwide, the MrBeast Burger expansion across the UK has been welcomed with open arms by many major cities.

There are over 30 MrBeast Burger restaurants in the UK currently.

The chain was founded by the American 24-year-old YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson who goes by the online handle, MrBeast.

He has accumulated over 90 million subscribers by working with charities and performing extreme video stunts on his channel.

MrBeast has partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts to create his brand which are solely “virtual restaurants” and only available for delivery.

Classics such as the various smashed burgers and the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich will be available to Edinburgh customers.

Prices range from £6.99-£10.99 for burgers with or without fries and drinks.