Wakefield to hold year-long celebration of culture and creativity in 2024

Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 will harness the strength of the district’s creative sector and include events and activities for everyone to be a part of.

It is hoped the plans will bring significant numbers of visitors and external investment into the area, benefitting our communities and economy, growing our creative sector and providing quality employment opportunities for residents.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Our Year will be an inclusive year-long celebration of our district.

"It will provide a unique opportunity to bring our communities together and connect them to the district’s amazing cultural and creative assets and outdoor spaces, as well as showcasing what makes our communities special.

“It will also boost visitor numbers, which will benefit our local businesses and high streets. And it will support our cultural and creative sector to grow, providing a lasting legacy of quality employment opportunities for local people.

“Most importantly, Our Year’s programme of activity will include something for everyone to get involved in. It will reflect our amazing heritage. At the same time as putting our district firmly on the map as an exciting place to live, work and create.”

Some of the highlights from the proposed programme include:

- Crossings & Gateways will integrate public art across communities, driving a unique sense of place and pride in every ward.

- Moments of wonder: The council’s major events and festivals programme will provide residents with key moments to celebrate and inspire.

- Building on Brilliance: Partners across the district will celebrate Our Year with a programme of events, exhibitions and activities.

- Our Stories: A collection of stories from across the district will celebrate our shared heritage.

- The Roving Festival will showcase outdoor spaces, increasing physical activity and connecting cultural and heritage assets.

- Creativity around the Corner will engage local businesses and public sector bodies through creatives in residence.

- Culture Grants will support community groups to run arts and culture projects designed for and with their local communities.

- Nurture & Nourish will boost community engagement in our district’s food system and cultural participation and help wider work to address food scarcity.

- Wakefield Exchange will launch in Spring 2024, transforming a disused landmark building in the heart of Wakefield's city centre into a unique creative hub.

Our Year will bring significant external investment into the district, benefitting our economy, supported by £500,000 from the Council’s Cultural Seed Fund, if Cabinet give it the go ahead.

Following the award of £800,000 from WYCA, the Council are awaiting an imminent decision on additional funding from Arts Council England which would further boost cultural opportunities for residents during 2024.

In addition, a grant application to the National Heritage Lottery Fund will be submitted to maximise the impact and reach of heritage activity as part of Our Year.

