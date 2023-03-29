Wakefield to turn red, white and blue for King Charles' Coronation celebrations

People can gather to watch the historic event that will be screened live at the castle on Saturday, May 6 from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

The celebrations will continue at the castle on Sunday, May 7, with A Right Royal Day Out’ – an event for all the community – from around 12noon to 10pm.

During the day visitors can relax and reflect on a thousand years of history in the making as they enjoy a number of activities.

A weekend of celebrations will take place across Wakefield to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

The main event will be the live screening of the Coronation Concert where visitors can take their own picnics, or enjoy a snack from one of the onsite vendors at this free, non-ticketed event.

There will be free entertainment, including Coronation-themed craft workshops, walkabout entertainers and an afternoon screening of 'Paddington' on a large outdoor screen.

Elsewhere across the district, during the Coronation week (May 1-8) libraries will be decorated for the occasion and will be hosting some Right Royal Activities.

On Saturday, May 6, council museums will also commemorate the occasion with fun craft activities inspired by the collections.

On the evenings of Saturday, May 6 and Sunday May 7, Wakefield Town Hall will be lit up red, white and blue.

The ‘Keep’ at Pontefract Castle will also be lit up red, white and blue on the evening of Sunday, May 7.

Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to gather together to mark this historic occasion at our wonderful Pontefract Castle, to join in the many activities taking place in our district’s libraries and museums, and we’ll also be sharing all the information you need to hold your own event.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable landmark will be the focal point for Wakefield’s Coronation celebrations.

“It will be wonderful for our local communities to mark the historic occasion together.”

In addition to the organised events, the council is helping people across the district to plan their Coronation weekend with a dedicated webpage full of hints, tips and information.

People are encouraged to start planning now and can find information about organising a street party, hosting a Big Lunch, taking part in the Big Help Out and joining an organised event.

As we near the big day, a fun pack will be available to download to ensure everyone is ready to celebrate. See: www.wakefieldcouncil.com/coronation

*Timings are to be confirmed as we await scheduling information from the BBC and the Palace.

Please check the Experience Wakefield regularly for updates on timings.

Timings for Sunday: Live screening of the evening BBC Coronation Concert (time to be confirmed).

On site food and drink catering offer – the Castle Café will also be open (times to be confirmed).