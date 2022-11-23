Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation sleep under the stars to help the homeless

On a night of cold hands and warm cups of tea, more than 30 people came together to support a fantastic cause, raising vital funds for both the Foundation’s own projects and Helping the Homeless Wakefield.

With a huge homeless population in Wakefield, the project was inspired through the cost of living crisis gripping the UK.

Over the past few months, Trinity Under the Stars was supported by some fantastic organisations, with XBM Limited pledging funds to become the principal sponsor of the project.

Alongside XBM, the Foundation was also supported by Wakefield Street Kitchen, who continue to work with members of the community to supply warm food and clothing throughout the week, who sourced and cooked all the food on the evening, whilst Morrisons and Warburtons also stepped in with support.

To keep the spirits high, people were joined by 40 singers from So Choir, who performed their set throughout the evening followed by a sport/general knowledge quiz, with the winner being awarded a free family ticket for one game next season.

Project lead, William Moore, said, “We were delighted with the amount of people who turned up and raised vital funds for the continued support of the community.

“To raise over £3,000 is unbelievable, with every single participant bringing in well above their target of £100. These funds will go a long way.”

Donations are now closed, however, there will be opportunities for more fundraising in the future.

