Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation's 'Walk with Wakey' returns for 2023

The Foundation has partnered with MY Hospitals Charity and their support of the Children’s Ward at Pinderfields Hospital, with half the funds raised going straight to the upkeep and support of the ward.

MY Hospitals Charity supports and enhances the services provided by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which provides care to over half a million people every year in their homes, in the community and across three hospital sites.

So, on Thursday April 6 2023, the Foundation is inviting sponsors, partners and members of the Wakefield community to come together to walk from Trinity’s Be Well Support Stadium to Castleford’s Mend-A-Hose Jungle ahead of their box office clash on Sky Sports.

All those taking part will be encouraged to raise a minimum of £25, which will go towards the match ticket, with the remainder being split between the two organisations.

Participants will meeet at 3.30pm for a 4pm set off, before starting their 8.2 mile hike through the Northern Villages, finally touching down at around 7pm for the start of the game.

The Foundation’s Media & Commercial Executive, William Moore, said: “We are really pleased to being back Walk with Wakey in 2023.

“This is a magnificent challenge, and we can’t wait to see all of those taking part setting off on their journey to Castleford, raising vital funds for the community.

“To partner with MY Hospitals Charity on this is yet another exciting venture, and we can’t wait to raise funds to support their important affiliation with Pinderfields’s Hospital’s Children’s Ward.”

Keith Ramsay, Trust Chair and MY Hospitals Charity Chairman said “We are so thankful to Wakefield Trinity for partnering with us in this years ‘Walk with Wakey’ in aid of our Pinderfields Hospital Children’s Ward.

“It is a pleasure to have the continued support of the team to our hospital and patients, helping the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in supporting staff and delivering excellent patient experience.

“We really value the community coming together in this exciting challenge to support our Children’s Ward, and we wish those taking part the best of luck.”