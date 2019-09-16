Wakefield Trinity release picture of fan they want to speak to after 'incident' at London Broncos match

Wakefield Trinity have released a picture of a supporter they want to speak to after an 'incident' during the club's Friday night victory over London Broncos.

Trinity secured their survival in the Super League with a 19-10 win.

In a statement the club said: "The club would like to speak with a fan regarding an incident that occurred during Friday night's fixture against London Broncos.

"If anyone has any information regarding this person or the incident, please contact the club on info@wakefieldtrinity.com"