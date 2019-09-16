Wakefield Trinity release picture of fan they want to speak to after 'incident' at London Broncos match

Wakefield Trinity would like to speak to this supporter
Wakefield Trinity would like to speak to this supporter

Wakefield Trinity have released a picture of a supporter they want to speak to after an 'incident' during the club's Friday night victory over London Broncos.

Trinity secured their survival in the Super League with a 19-10 win.

In a statement the club said: "The club would like to speak with a fan regarding an incident that occurred during Friday night's fixture against London Broncos.

"If anyone has any information regarding this person or the incident, please contact the club on info@wakefieldtrinity.com"