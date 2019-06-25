Wakefield Trinity’s behind the scenes treat for two disabled fans

Two huge rugby fans with learning disabilities have been treated to a behind the scenes experience this week in celebration of Learning Disability Week.

Donna and Lisa, who are supported by social care charity Community Integrated Care, were honoured to attend a first team training session, where they met the Wildcats players and first team coach, Chris Chester.

Community Integrated Care colleagues also enjoyed the experience – briefly taking part in the session and taking photos with the first team.

Marc Brodie, Managing Director of Community Integrated Care in the North East, said: “A huge thank you to Wakefield Trinity and Wakefield Trinity Community Trust for giving the people we support this amazing experience today.

“As two huge rugby fans, Donna and Lisa have had an amazing day – it’s not often that you have the opportunity to meet the entire Wakefield Trinity first team.”

Wakefield Trinity Community Trust and Community Integrated Care have been working closely together since the announcement of the Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League, of which Wakefield Trinity are one of 12 founding clubs.

The Learning Disability Super League gives people with learning disabilities the opportunity to play an adapted version of rugby league at a series of high-profile events and festivals.

Last month, the launch of the programme took place during Dacia’s Magic Weekend, giving almost 160 people the opportunity to play in front of tens of thousands of people at Anfield, home of Liverpool FC.

Following on from the incredible success of Magic Weekend, upcoming fixtures for the ground-breaking Learning Disability Super League have been announced, with a festival taking place at Wakefield Trinity on August 18.