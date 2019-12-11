Wakefield Trinity 'shocked and saddened' by death of Natalie Harrowell

Wakefield Trinity have said they are 'shocked and saddened' by the passing of Natalie Harrowell.

Natalie, 29, was a recent addition to Wakefield Trinity, but also one of the longest-serving players at Featherstone Rovers Ladies Women's Super League team, winning the club's Woman of Steel award in 2019.

Wakefield Trinity said that Natalie had been "devoted" to the role of Women and Girls Development Development Officer, where she helped to develop the sport of Rugby League for Women and Girls across the world.

In a statement, the club said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Natalie’s young daughter Olivia and the rest of her family at this sad time."

Head of Foundation, Craig Shepherd, said: “We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Nat. In the short time she had been a part of our team she had befriended many people and had become a huge part of our future.

"We can’t stress enough that she was an outstanding member of the team and person. She will be missed.”