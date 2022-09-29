Wakefield trio brave new heights with charity skydive for hospice
Alison Wainwright has a long history of raising money for Wakefield Hospice as a community fundraiser, but when she lost her friend to cancer at 43 she knew this time called for a high-flying challenge.
The 59-year-old was joined by fellow courageous fundraisers, Will Dobson and Rachel Kitts, to brave new heights and together they took a real leap of faith with a daring sky-dive challenge – plunging from the plane at 15,000ft to generate much-needed funds for the hospice.
Alison, who admitted she was ‘terrified to jump’, has currently raised £1,611 for the charity.
She was due to take on the daring challenge in August but high winds prevented her from completing it at Skydive Hibaldstow in North Lincolnshire.
She said: “I’m so pleased that I was finally able to do my sky dive in aid of Wakefield Hospice, and what an incredible experience it was to jump from 15,000ft!
“Many thanks to everyone who sponsored me, and to our fellow hospice fundraisers on the day.
“If you have ever thought about taking on the sky dive challenge then I’d say don’t hesitate, now is the time to jump at the opportunity – quite literally!”
Wakefield Hospice needs to raise £4.2million each year to continue to provide specialist palliative care and bereavement support to the community.
If you would be interested in taking on a skydive in aid of Wakefield Hospice in 2023, please get in touch with Alison Wainwright on 01924 331400.
You can also email her via [email protected]