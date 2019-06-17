Wakefield turns pink for Race For Life
Do you recognise who joined the Race For Life?
Over 2100 people took part in the Race For Life, coming together to raise almost £130,000 for Cancer Research UK.
1. Women, men and children take part
For the first time this year men were able to join in the race.
jpimediaresell
2. Teamwork
It was all smiles for these three as they joined the race.
jpimediaresell
3. For Judith
participants remembering the loved ones who battled.
jpimediaresell
4. cowboys in tutu's
Race For Life is all fun and colourful.
jpimediaresell
View more