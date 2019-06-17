ITV Calendar presenter joins the race after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

Wakefield turns pink for Race For Life

Do you recognise who joined the Race For Life?

Over 2100 people took part in the Race For Life, coming together to raise almost £130,000 for Cancer Research UK.

For the first time this year men were able to join in the race.

1. Women, men and children take part

It was all smiles for these three as they joined the race.

2. Teamwork

participants remembering the loved ones who battled.

3. For Judith

Race For Life is all fun and colourful.

4. cowboys in tutu's

