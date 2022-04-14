Wakefield twins, George and James, pass out together as West Yorkshire Police PCSOs

George and James Sykes, 19, applied together to be PCSOs and passing the application stage, made it through the recruitment selection and were put on the same training course.

They’ve spent the last 12 weeks training to become PCSOs and earlier this month they passed out as Police Community Support Officers.

James said: "I used to be a Police Cadet, so I’ve always had an interest in the Police.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George and James Sykes.

"Throughout the training my cohort has become my second family, and it’s great to do it with my brother George too!

"I’m really looking forward to getting out on patrol and helping people in the community.

"It’s been weird training with George, even though we don’t look the same, people still call us each other’s names!

"We have both supported each other throughout the training and I can’t wait to get started on patrol."

George said: "Training to become a PCSO has been an absolute rollercoaster. At the start I didn’t think it was for me, but with the help from my trainer, Kirsty and my colleagues, they helped me find my confidence and gave me a sense of belonging.

"I’m looking forward to helping the community and making a difference in people’s lives.

"It’s been a challenge balancing life and work with James but it’s been a pleasure sharing this experience with him."

The recruitment for Police Community Support officers has now opened to the public.

You can apply here. Deadline is 11.55pm on Sunday, May 15 2022