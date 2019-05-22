Wakefield 'urinating binmen' probe continues

Proceedings against two binmen who were caught apparently urinating while completing their morning rounds have yet to conclude.

CCTV footage showed the refuse collectors appearing to relieve themselves against a resident's wheelie bin off Post Office Road in Featherstone in separate incidents earlier this year.

UNISON, who is representing the workers, said it was unable to comment.

Homeowner Steve Bowman, who had originally installed cameras outside his property in a bid to catch out fly-tippers using the snicket to dump rubbish, said he was "disgusted" by what had happened and complained to Wakefield Council.

Two months on, the local authority confirmed an investigation is still ongoing but added it could not discuss individual staff cases.

Meanwhile, 60 year-old Mr Bowman says he's stepped up his complaint to the authority after he was left unhappy by its original response.

Although the council wrote a letter and called him to say 'sorry' for the incident, Mr Bowman felt the apology was "not personal enough".

He said: "I did receive a letter, but it was just one of those standardised ones that gets signed by someone at the bottom.

“I did get a phone call as well, but as I explained I was really hoping for the binmen to come and see me and apologise. I was told that probably won’t be possible."

Mr Bowman said that he had heard other binmen make light of the issue while emptying his rubbish.

Although originally put out by the jokes, he said he could now "understand" why they've been made.

He added: "I did hear one of them say, 'Careful lads, someone got caught short round here'.

"I didn't find that particularly amusing at the time, but with the benefit of hindsight now I can understand why they'd have a laugh about it."

The union UNISON, which is representing the two binmen, was approached for a comment on the case and asked specifically whether or not the incidents raised issues about a lack of toilet facilities for refuse collectors.

However, the trade union said it could not say anything about the case as it remains ongoing.

Local Democracy Reporting Service