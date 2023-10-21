News you can trust since 1852
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Wakefield vet makes interesting discovery while caring for puppy Sky

Vets in Wakefield made an interesting discovery while treating a mischevious 11-month-old Minature Schnauzer.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Puppy Sky was being cared for by Paragon Veterinary Referrals for a chronic urinary infection when they found out she was intersex.

Surgeon David Barker, who led Sky’s operation and treatment, said: He said: “A congenital defect meant Sky had a chronic irritation and dermatitis of the vulva, which led to a urinary tract infection.

“A further diagnosis confirmed Sky was intersex, which is quite uncommon.

Sky was being cared for by Paragon vets in Wakefield when the discovery was made.
“We performed abdominal surgery where her genital tract contained part male and part female anatomy, this was removed routinely. A new genitourinary tract was reconstructed, which now means Sky is able to urinate without discomfort.

“It’s great to hear from her owners that the successful operation has made such a difference to their beloved pet.”

Sky’s loving owners, Gail and Ian Campbell, said: “We were initially quite shocked, but only in that there may be something seriously wrong with her and that it was causing her discomfort.

“Sky is our baby and the thought of her having invasive treatment was a worry but we knew it needed sorting out.

“Paragon couldn’t have been better. The care and professionalism was incredible.

“David explained everything to us and phoned us twice a day with updates, letting us know how Sky was. This was a great comfort to us as we were obviously worried.

“Now she’s had the operation, Sky’s back to being a mischievous, happy, loveable girl.”

For more information on Paragon Veterinary Referrals, visit www.paragonreferrals.co.uk or search for Paragon Veterinary Referrals on social media.

