Wakefield vet makes interesting discovery while caring for puppy Sky
Puppy Sky was being cared for by Paragon Veterinary Referrals for a chronic urinary infection when they found out she was intersex.
Surgeon David Barker, who led Sky’s operation and treatment, said: He said: “A congenital defect meant Sky had a chronic irritation and dermatitis of the vulva, which led to a urinary tract infection.
“A further diagnosis confirmed Sky was intersex, which is quite uncommon.
“We performed abdominal surgery where her genital tract contained part male and part female anatomy, this was removed routinely. A new genitourinary tract was reconstructed, which now means Sky is able to urinate without discomfort.
“It’s great to hear from her owners that the successful operation has made such a difference to their beloved pet.”
Sky’s loving owners, Gail and Ian Campbell, said: “We were initially quite shocked, but only in that there may be something seriously wrong with her and that it was causing her discomfort.
“Sky is our baby and the thought of her having invasive treatment was a worry but we knew it needed sorting out.
“Paragon couldn’t have been better. The care and professionalism was incredible.
“David explained everything to us and phoned us twice a day with updates, letting us know how Sky was. This was a great comfort to us as we were obviously worried.
“Now she’s had the operation, Sky’s back to being a mischievous, happy, loveable girl.”
