A registered veterinary nurse at an award-winning Wakefield animal hospital is toasting exam success w hich sees her join a very select group of peers around the world.

Maddie Enderby, from Paragon Veterinary Referrals, has become one of only 591 nurses in the world to hold veterinary technician specialist in emergency and critical care (VTS ECC) status.

Maddie said: “This is an American society which recognises nurses who work in emergency and critical care.

“There are less than 600 nurses with the academy in the whole world, so I’m deeply honoured to be amongst such a select group.”

Coursework included preparing 50 case logs and four much more detailed case reports. Maddie also had to pass a skills list to confirm she is competent in her role.

It’s only then that nurses are invited to sit a final exam, which involves a very tough multiple choice paper.

Unlike many other qualifications which are for life, those wishing to keep their VTS status have to recertify every five years, either involving exams or accruing points which are gained by attending qualifying CPD, lecturing or writing.

Maddie, who qualified as a veterinary nurse in 2014 added: “The studying was very self-led, which kept me motivated. Now I’ve got even more skills, I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge to other nurses in our intensive care unit.”