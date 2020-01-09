Wakefield vets Paragon earns glowing praise from inspectors with 'outstanding' report

Wakefield veterinary hospital Paragon has earned glowing praise from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RVCS) after becoming one of only a handful of sites in the UK to be rated 'outstanding' in four areas.

Paragon Veterinary Referrals, has been recognised following its recent inspection by the RCVS, the regulatory body for the veterinary industry, as part of its Practice Standards Scheme

Paragon Veterinary Referrals has been recognised following its recent inspection by the RCVS, the regulatory body for the veterinary industry.

(PSS).

Paragon was rated as outstanding in four different award categories - Team and Professional Responsibility, Diagnostic Service, In-patient Service – for which it received full marks - and

Emergency and Critical Care Service.

The RCVS assessor was impressed by the first-class staff and facilities at the multi-disciplinary small animal referral centre and hospital.

The assessor’s report said: “The premises are genuinely state of the art, with all the space and equipment needed to provide a full multi-discipline referral service.

“The outstanding feature of this visit was the level of inpatient care, which is impressive with dedicated team leaders and thorough handovers for continuity of care, and the depth of knowledge of the clinical and nursing teams.

“Special mention must be made of infection control and inpatient modules in which all the award points available were obtained.”

In a special message to Paragon staff, the report added: “You have all produced a centre to be proud of, and the feeling of pride and commitment of the team, came across very clearly. I wish you every success as your reputation grows.”

Rebecca Lunn, operations co-ordinator at Paragon, was delighted with the ringing endorsement of the RCVS which, she says, is a fitting reward for Paragon’s continuing investment in first class facilities, the finest equipment and top-class staff.

She said: “Pets always come first at Paragon so to receive four “outstanding” awards from the RCVS is a great compliment and achievement.

“Naturally we are delighted. It’s a real tribute to our entire team and our determination to deliver quality care, excellent service and a compassionate approach to ensure the best possible treatment for our animals.

“To achieve this, we have invested heavily, not only in the best, highly-experienced diplomates but also the most advanced specialist equipment within veterinary science.

“That level of commitment will continue on all fronts as we strive to be the very best we can be.”

For more information on Paragon Veterinary Referrals, visit www.paragonreferrals.co.uk.