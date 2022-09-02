Wakefield vets take on 50km walking challenge for Cats Protection
A pair of vets from Wakefield hope to raise £6,000 for Cats Protection by taking on the 50km Thames Path Challenge this September.
Fiona and Chris Coutts, veterinary surgeons and Joint Venture Partners at Vets4Pets Wakefield Westgate and Castleford, have already raised more than £5,000 towards their target.
Fundraising efforts have included donation boxes at the practice, bake-sales, and selling homemade wreaths at Christmas.
The pair originally planned to trek part of the Alps in 2020, but the trip was delayed twice due the pandemic.
Instead, Fiona and Chris will now take part in the Thames Path Challenge – a 50km-in-a-day walking route through Richmond, Hampton Court and Windsor along the River Thames on Saturday, September 12 to help the charity.
Fiona said: “The work they do is so important and the money we raise will help them in lots of different ways.
“For both of us, this is an important cause and we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone in the local community who is helping us towards our goal.
"All we have to do now is the walk itself – we’re just hoping it doesn’t rain!”
The fundraising initiative forms part of the Pets at Home Group’s social value strategy, Our Better World Pledge, and supports its goal of becoming the most responsible pet care business in the world. This includes commitments to positively impact the life of every pet in the UK by 2030, enhance the lives of one million people by 2030 and to become net zero by 2040.
To donate, visit Fiona and Chris’s fundraising page here.