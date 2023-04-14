News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
4 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
5 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
6 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Wakefield village library books in date for a 5K family fun run

Walton Community Library in Wakefield is to hold a fun run next month to raise much-needed funds.

By Shawna Healey
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The village library, which has charity status and is not overseen by Wakefield Council, will be holding a 5K race for adults and a children’s fun run on May Day bank holiday Monday, May 1.

The race will begin at The Sidings and Sports Pavilion in Crofton at 9am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anita Anderson, manager at Walton Community Library, said: “We are a community library that is predominantly run by volunteers and we do not receive any government funding.

Members of Walton library.Members of Walton library.
Members of Walton library.
Most Popular

"We have to fundraise to maintain the building and keep our doors open. We provide the same services as any other library, including open access to reading books, free internet, public access computers, and printing and photocopying.

"The fun run is open to adult runners, walkers, people with dogs, and people with disabilities are also welcome to join. We urge everyone to come down and take part, it should be a fun day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Runners are encouraged to sign-up before the race, but entry will be available on the day at no additional cost, if the event is not sold out.

There will be water stations, distance markers, toilets, changing facilities and a baggage storage area.

Walton Library, Wakefield.Walton Library, Wakefield.
Walton Library, Wakefield.

Crofton Juniors Football Club will be selling refreshments in the race headquarters at The Sidings, off Shay Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be medals and a goodie bag for all of the finishers, and parking will be available nearby.

Entry to the main run costs £15, and the children’s quarter mile fun run costs £5 per child.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/waltonlibrary and to book your place, visit: https://racebest.com/races/fk235?fbclid=IwAR3m27qcg-HK_F6XUdH72ppHg56qePwcI9JX-y1wQ3TZAKqOaawSFT-KvMM

Read More
Shoppers warned to be vigilant as pickpocketing increases
Related topics:WakefieldWakefield Council