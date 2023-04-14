The village library, which has charity status and is not overseen by Wakefield Council, will be holding a 5K race for adults and a children’s fun run on May Day bank holiday Monday, May 1.

The race will begin at The Sidings and Sports Pavilion in Crofton at 9am.

Anita Anderson, manager at Walton Community Library, said: “We are a community library that is predominantly run by volunteers and we do not receive any government funding.

Members of Walton library.

"We have to fundraise to maintain the building and keep our doors open. We provide the same services as any other library, including open access to reading books, free internet, public access computers, and printing and photocopying.

"The fun run is open to adult runners, walkers, people with dogs, and people with disabilities are also welcome to join. We urge everyone to come down and take part, it should be a fun day.”

Runners are encouraged to sign-up before the race, but entry will be available on the day at no additional cost, if the event is not sold out.

There will be water stations, distance markers, toilets, changing facilities and a baggage storage area.

Walton Library, Wakefield.

Crofton Juniors Football Club will be selling refreshments in the race headquarters at The Sidings, off Shay Lane.

There will be medals and a goodie bag for all of the finishers, and parking will be available nearby.

Entry to the main run costs £15, and the children’s quarter mile fun run costs £5 per child.