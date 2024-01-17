A lollipop lady who helped generations of children cross the road over 40 years has retired.

Brenda Wood, 78, committed years to making the road safer for children and parents at Common Road Infant and Nursery School in South Kirkby, and has been a familiar, friendly face and helping hand to the village throughout her career.

She said: "It's a job that I've really enjoyed and it's been a totally amazing experience.

“Generations of children have gone by and it's brilliant to see the kids you once helped cross the road are now parents with their own children.

“There are some that are grandparents as well – we’ve covered three generations.

“I'll miss the contact with the families and, emotionally, it will be hard. I have had a wonderful set of parents and children, and it will take a lot of adapting not to see them every day.

"But I've done 40 years and it has come to a time that I'd like to sit back and take it easy.”

Brenda was thankful for the support she had received throughout the years and in all seasons.

She said: “The whole staff I've had to deal with from Wakefield Council, the school, parents and children have all been amazing and I can't thank them enough.

"They have made my job great. When you see people and they tell you all kinds of different things that are going on it's like having an extended family.

“It is something I will miss and it will be a big hole in my life but I’ll adapt to it all.”

Brenda is hoping for a pleasant summer to enjoy sitting outside, gardening, reading, and jigsaws on the rainy days.

Paying tribute, Aimee Hicks, a Common Road School PTA member, said: “Brenda is a lovely lady who always has a smile on her face and never has a bad word to say about anyone and took her job very seriously.

“She saw all three of my children through school, I have known her for 10 years and I couldn't have asked for a better lollipop lady.