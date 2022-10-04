The fire walk on Sunday (October 2) saw nine brave participants walk across burning hot embers at Hickory’s Smokehouse in Horbury.

Before the risky catwalk, the volunteers received training so they didn’t burn their feet.

Hannah Clark, Cash for Kids fundraising executive, said: “The event went really well, all the participants were in high spirits and threw themselves into the challenge!

Nine volunteers took part in the charity firewalk.

"Blaze Firewalking and Hickory’s Horbury were a great support.

“Karen from Blaze Firewalking was very attentive and got all the fire walkers in the mindset to want to enjoy themselves.

"Adam and the team at Hickory’s were very accommodating and supported all the walkers prior, during and once the event had taken place.

"I can’t thank everyone enough, collectively we ensured that the Firewalk was a success!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The embers can reach up to 1200 Fahrenheit.

The volunteers who completed the firewalk received a medal, a free pint of Hickory's Pale Ale or a homemade soda and a free breakfast muffin courtesy of the team at Hickory’s.

Everyone who took part in the challenge was asked to raise £250, with £125 of it being raised before the event with the remainder generated by the end of the year.

The money raised will go towards supporting disadvantaged children across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash for Kids works with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.

The money will go towards supporting disadvantaged kids across the UK.