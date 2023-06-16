Mr Luwero, who specialises in investment banking, investment consulting and wealth management, has joined the firm from investment management company Charles Stanley, where he was client relationship manager and business development manager in Beverley.

Matt Hammond, chief executive at Navigation Wealth, which has offices in Beverley and Wakefield, said: “Mr Luwero is an exceptional addition to the Navigation team.

"He has the ability to explain complex subjects in simple terms because of his in-depth understanding of markets, financial products and services. This knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to our clients as we continue to expand our operations across the UK.”

Stephen Luwero has been appointed as Navigation Wealth Management's new financial advisor.

Mr Luwero, who once played football alongside former England midfielder and manager Glenn Hoddle, when he was an apprentice at Swindon Town FC in the early 1990s, said: “Ensuring my advice achieves the goals and aspirations of my clients is always my focus.

"It’s so important to get to know them, understand their needs and to develop long-lasting relationships with them so that we can advise at all life stages.

"That’s why I am so thrilled to be joining Navigation Wealth. Their decisions are made with the welfare of their clients and team, front and centre,at all times.

