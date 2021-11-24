Wakefield weather warning in place by Met Office as 60mph winds forecast

According to the Met Office, the strongest winds will spread across the UK overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning.

The Met Office warn that there could be some delays to road and rail services and a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Some roads and bridges could close and there is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place on Saturday until midnight.

A forecaster at The Met Office said: "Windy for many over the weekend with a risk of severe gales, especially in west.