Wakefield weather warning in place by Met Office as 60mph winds forecast
Wakefield could be battered by winds of up to 60mph this weekend as the region has been placed on a yellow severe weather warning.
According to the Met Office, the strongest winds will spread across the UK overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning.
The Met Office warn that there could be some delays to road and rail services and a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
Some roads and bridges could close and there is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
The yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place on Saturday until midnight.
A forecaster at The Met Office said: "Windy for many over the weekend with a risk of severe gales, especially in west.
"Many places will see a mixture of sunshine, showers and longer periods of rain which could turn wintry, mainly over hills in the north. Overnight frost and patchy ice likely where skies are clear."