A Wakefield pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

The Six Chimneys in Kirkgate has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK with inspectors making unannounced visits to thousands of loos.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Six Chimneys manager, David Bown, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Six Chimneys have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its platinum award.”