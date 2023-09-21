Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Across various venues Wakefield Live, and follows on from Long Division Festival, which received a culture grant from Wakefield Council to cover a summer of activity.

The centrepiece of the grant will be a solar powered stage on the cathedral precinct for Saturday’s live music and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stage was also paid for from Long Division's sustainability fund, which was built by setting aside 5 per cent from every event ticket sold since 2022.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year's stage on the cathedral precinct. Picture by John Jowett

Rock, ska and cover will be on offer at the cathedral precinct from 12pm to 5pm.

Varun Govil, who is part of the Wakefield Live team, said: “Wakefield Live is brought to you by the people who organised Long Division.

"Like LD we aim to bring audiences new and old into the city centre to be a part of a fantastic day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event is free entry. We do this to aim to make the day more accessible by removing the cost barrier”

The Ridings will host a silent disco, and Games Pit has organised badge and zine making workshops from 10am to 2pm.

Joys Coffee House will be providing acoustic tunes with Simon Walker and The Art Exchange will teach the art of origami pieces.

More live music will be on offers at the Polka Hop, The Supper Club, The Counting House, Brick & Liquor, The Black Horse or The Hop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Shed will host Matinee Punx to and Audiozone Arts and Media is running a full 3pm till 3am showcase of bands and live DJs.

There will be three screenings of silent films with a live, improvised score at The Art House, alongside their regular autumn exhibitions.

Eleanor Beever, another member of the team, said: “This year we aim to make Wakefield Live bigger and better, we’d like to get as many local venues involved as possible, all filled with exciting activity.

"We’re also aiming to programme plenty to keep families entertained. All while ensuring it’s accessible and engaging”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wah Wah records is hosting experimental electronica and poetry performances.

The Hepworth Wakefield is hosting Wakefield Lit Fest celebrating Wakefield's vibrant arts scene, alongside classical music Summer Sessions.

Pop round the corner to see intimate live music performances in The Distillery Bar at Tileyard North.

Head to The Golden Pineapple which has been programmed by two members of Long Division’s #YoungTeam. An alumni of #YT, Daisy Dorothy, has programmed her own line up at Lobby 1867.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A little further out of town, but worth a visit, is the wellbeing weekend at Anglers Country Park.

Organisers said: “Wakefield Live works by connecting local venues to musicians, performers, comedians, actors, facilitators, promoters, artists and any one who is interested in being a part of the day, to work together to create a city wide programme that drives footfall and audiences into the city centre.”

Earlier this year Long Division director Dean Freeman announced earlier this year’s festival would be the final one.

Arab Strap, The Lovely Eggs, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, The Orielles, bdrmm and The Research headlined.