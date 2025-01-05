Wakefield woman attacked by XL bully says she doesn't agree with the ban

Gilana Milner and Sophie Dollimore were both attacked by XL Bullies. (SWNS)

Two women attacked by XL bullies say they don't agree with the ban - almost a year after it was announced.

Gilana Milner, 19, was working in an animal rescue centre on May 12, 2023, when an XL bully lunged at her while she was changing his water bowl.

The huge dog dragged her to the floor - mauling her chest and leg - and staff had to fight him off when he refused to unclamp his jaws.

Terrified Gilana thought she was going to die in the attack.

Gilana, a day care worker, from Wakefield, said: "They go for the big arteries in your legs.

"When they've got you down they go for your neck.

"I just kept thinking about my mum. I knew I was going to die and I didn't want to."

Despite being left with scarring, nerve damage and needing therapy to overcome the trauma, Gilana does not agree with the ban on the breed.

On February 1, 2024 it became illegal to own an American bully XL dog in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption.

Gilana said: "I'm doing OK physically, mentally it's still distressing and I'm currently having therapy.

"But I don't agree with the ban, it's not fair to put the dogs to sleep.

"It's more on the owners, there should be more in place.

"If you don't know the dog, you could underestimate how powerful they are.

"People see a big cuddly dog and don't realise that it could end very differently."

Sophie Dollimore, 22, who was also attacked by what she believes was a banned XL bully - she too disagrees with the ban.

Sophie was walking her dog - a Staffy named Brandy - at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, July 3, when an out of control dog bit her on the leg.

She is now calling for harsher punishments for the owners of dangerous dogs.

Sophie, who is unable to work for health reasons, from Hatfield, said: "I thought I wasn't scared of dogs, but I am now.

"It's not the dog's fault at all, they're just doing what they're trained to do.

"I blame the owners, it's bad training.

"I don't agree with the ban but think owners should be screened before being able to own an XL bully.

"You need to be physically strong enough to handle them.

"The power behind the dog was shocking, I didn't expect to be knocked to the ground like that."I'm too scared to leave the house now, I'm paranoid that I'll

get bitten again.

"The ban doesn't work at all because people are still getting hurt.

"There is no enforcement of the ban, there's not point having it because no one listens and people still are being attacked."

In relation to Sophie's case, Hertfordshire Police said: "A 53-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested in August on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

"He was questioned and released on police bail while enquiries continue."