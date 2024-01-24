Wakefield woman claims WDH 'incompetence' has led to 'never-ending delays' when dealing with roof damage and a rat in her home
Alice Sharp, who lives in the property with her boyfriend, said: “We’ve had issues in the previous WDH flat we were in, which was anti-social behaviour from the neighbour downstairs playing loud music where the floor would vibrate.
"Years of multiple reports and recording evidence for them to say years later that it wasn’t enough for them to take it to court.
"Unfortunately the only solution was to move so we moved into a new WDH flat two years ago now but now the issue is incompetence with repairs – either not doing them or only half doing them."
Alice says her the day of her birthday brought one of the worst incidents. “On January 13, while celebrating my birthday, it got to the worst it could have been. At 1.30am, my boyfriend went in the kitchen to see a rat!
"Over nearly two years we have reported holes in the roof, of which the workers would eventually come but not fix all of them.
“Last year, we had a new boiler fitted. The new boiler is smaller than the old boiler so there were big gaps left around the boiler.
"Someone came to box in the top of the boiler but said he couldn’t fill in the actual sides of the wall, that a plasterer would have to and that he would pass it on.
"That never happened so we called up to report it. It was written as completed the next day on our online account, when it wasn’t at all. We kind of gave up with it because we just never get anywhere with WDH.”
Martyn Shaw, deputy chief executive at WDH, said: “Ensuring our customers are happy and comfortable in their homes is our priority.
“We completed work at Ms Sharp’s home to fix holes in the roof in 2022 and 2023 and continue to work with her on the most recent reports.
“Our team is also working with Ms Sharp to investigate the pest issue and a plasterer has been booked to fill the recess around the boiler.”