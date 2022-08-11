Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Humphreys had her leg amputated below the knee in April after suffering from regional chronic pain for years.

When she was 15, Rebecca accidentally stood on a ceramic ornament that lodged in her foot.

At the time, Rebecca and her mum, Theresea Humphreys, “didn’t think much of it”, but it led to years of chronic regional pain in her left leg.

Rebecca is slowly recovering after having the surgery in April.

It was decided between Rebecca and Dr Paul Harwood at Leeds General Infirmary that the only way to relieve the pain would be to amputate her leg below the knee.

Rebecca said: “Since having the operation, I’ve felt uplifted. The toxic side of my body, the depression and suicidal thoughts have been lifted.

“I put my journey on TikTok and people have responded well to it.

“I’ve been quite open about my depression and how I used to be and how I am now.”

Rebecca has suffered from anxiety and depression for most of her adult life and was contemplating commiting suicide before her mum realised and took her to see her GP.

She added: “I lived with a hidden disability for years. At one point, I was asked whether the pain was all in my head, but I know my body.

“I was pushing through work but it was making me a lot more poorly.

“I still get the down days and negative thoughts but I know that I need to step back and wait for the healing and then get back into it. “

Rebecca says that talking about her journey can still be quite difficult but she does it so that she can help others in similar situations.

She said: “Mentally, it tortured me and I was dealing with childhood trauma as well. I want to help others who are going through similar situations.

“I believe we’ve all got a battle and someone else’s battle can enlighten and help others.”

In the future, Rebecca would like to work for herself and open a dog grooming business and potentially become a motivational speaker.

Follow Rebecca on TikTok at @BeckOMay89 or donate to her Go Fund Me Page which will be split between the Limbless Association and will go towards Rebecca’s rehabilitation.