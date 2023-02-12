Claire Kenny, a communications specialist, decided enough was enough after spending many of her weekends on pointless dates.

The local blogger decided instead of wasting her time on men, she should embrace the single life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Diamonds Factory UK, Claire said: “I gradually identified that what was missing in my life was not necessarily ‘relationship-shaped’ and got fed up of feeling sorry for myself.

With St Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Wakefield blogger Claire has shared that she will use the day to focus on herself.

"I decided to do everything I could to embrace my single status and build a life I loved, regardless of whether or not I had a partner.

“I found that as my life started to include more of the things I enjoyed doing, I stopped worrying about what I did on Saturday nights. In fact, I found myself looking forward to my ‘solo Saturdays’."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new found happiness inspired Claire to start helping other people who may be struggling to cope with being single, and with over 4K followers on her Instagram, she had the perfect idea to utilise her platform.

“While happily cooking for myself one Saturday, I had a lightbulb moment: I’d host a #SoloSaturday Instagram live!” Claire continued.

Wakefield woman, Claire Kenny has swapped Tinder dates for 'Solo Saturdays' as she embraces single life this St Valentine's Day.

“The premise for this was simple; to provide a friendly, welcoming space for anyone who wants to enjoy a bit of a social connection and a giggle on a Saturday night. And I absolutely love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with St Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Claire shares how she uses the day to celebrate herself and how, this year, she’ll be hosting a Valentine’s special of her popular social media show.

“I’m quite capable of buying myself flowers and do so regularly. I don’t know why it took me over 40 years to realise I can do this on 14th February, too!

“This year, I’m hosting a Valentine’s special of my usual Instagram Live for anyone who's either experiencing FOMO at home, or is at home by choice, like me!”

Claire will be going live this Saturday at 7pm for her Valentine’s Day special of #SoloSaturday via her Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad