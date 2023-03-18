Debbie Playford, 40, who lives in Ackworth near Wakefield, became paralysed from the waist down after a spinal injury in March 2021, leaving her fully wheelchair bound.

Following her injury Debbie was admitted to Pinderfields before spending two weeks on the Dewsbury Stroke Neuro Rehab ward - which is based at Dewsbury and District Hospital on Halifax Road - where she was taught how to live with her new disability before returning home.

However, In January this year Debbie suffered stroke symptoms and lost the use of her right arm, leaving her bed bound and back on the Stroke Neuro Rehab ward, where she has stayed for the past eight weeks.

From her own experiences and after talking to staff on the ward, Debbie has realised that there is no regular funding to support patients during their stay - something she wishes to change.

Now, despite still recovering from her own injury, Debbie is dedicating herself to raising vital funds to support others.

Debbie hopes to raise a total of £1,00, which will be split between the Dewsbury Stroke Neuro Rehab ward - to buy things to support patients in their recovery - and Aspire, a charity which supports over 50,000 people living with spinal cord injuries in the UK.

Talking about the fundraising, Debbie said: “With the fundraising it makes me feel like I am still doing something, because I don’t like not doing anything. It is very easy just to sit and worry.

The Dewsbury Stroke Neuro Rehab ward is based at Dewsbury and District Hospital on Halifax Road.

“A lot about being on the Stroke Neuro Rehab ward isn't just about your physio, it's mental wellbeing as well. I have found that there are alot of times where patients are just sitting, there is not much for them to do.

“What I noticed at the Spinal Injuries Unit at Pinderfields, was that they had a few charities that help the patients, such as taking them out and doing things on the ward.

“The staff on this ward are wonderful and are working really hard, but they don’t have the availability to carry out activities like that with us.

“It would be wonderful if we could get a charity to come in and do things with the patients, just so they have something to look forward to.

“It is very lonely and when you are sitting in pain on your own, your pain absorbs you. Whereas if you have something to focus your mind on it helps you manage your pain more.

“Obviously this is just short-term funding, but it would be wonderful if a charity could support them long-term.

“If we could raise £1,000 that would be amazing, but if we could get more than that it would be brilliant because the funding here will soon run out.

“You never know what's around the corner and It is nice to know that if you go to a place like this that there is full support.

“Having the most normal parts of life whilst in hospital is really important.”

