The group, which supports women who have been or are going through cancer, held the craft fair to raise much-needed funds.

The woman behind Crafty Creatives, Claire Stewart, 35, from Outwood, was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and after having a radical hysterectomy at St James’s Hospital, she is in remission and back to feeling like her normal herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire, who runs her own business selling custom resin jewellery boxes, trays, hand-painted glasses and bookmarks, alongside looking after her busy family, launched a weekly crafts session in January after noticing a lack of provisions for women who have gone through a similar experience to her.

Claire Stewart, founder of Crafty Creatives.

And in order to keep the group going, she organised a crafts fair at Outwood Memorial Hall with special guests including Batman, Superman and Harley Quinn, raising £500.

Claire said: “The event went really well, I want to say thank you to all that supported our summer craft fair fundraiser. It was a bit of a shame because of the weather but it was great to see people still making the effort and supporting us, and braving the rain.

"I also want to say thank you to Magical Experiences, Hyperbole Cosplay, and Danny Lee Olbison – a tribute to Elvis, for coming along. It was great to see lots of small businesses attend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next event Crafty Creatives will hold will be in November in the run up to Christmas.

Small businesses held stalls at the fair.