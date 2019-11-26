Wakefield X Factor contestant Ariel Burdett 'found dead at home'

Wakefield's Ariel Burdett has been found dead at her Leeds home.

Ariel, also known as Ara Amy Starblaze, was best known for her appearance on the X Factor in 2008.

The former Horbury School pupil, who described herself as a holistic vocal coach, was reportedly found dead at her home in Leeds on Tuesday, November 12.

Her audition led to her being dubbed the "angriest woman in the world", though she later told the Express that the piece had been heavily edited.

To begin her audition, Ariel, 38, told the judges: "First of all let's sort this out. I am not a number, I am a human being."

She then tore her contestant number from her shirt and threw it towards head judge Simon Cowell.

Following her performance, Simon described Ariel's singing as "atrocious" and she was escorted from the set.

A video of the audition has since been viewed more than 3 million times.

The circumstances surrounding Ariel's death are unclear, but an inquest into her death is expected to be opened at Wakefield Coroner's Court tomorrow (Wednesday, November 27).