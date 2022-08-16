Wakefield youngster takes on month-long swim challenge in memory of his aunt

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Crawford, a pupil at Walton Primary Academy, is taking part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s Swim Challenge in August inspired by Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska’s battle with a brain tumour.

Lydia, who grew up in Wakefield, was diagnosed, aged 34, with an aggressive glioblastoma (GBM) in August 2018, whilst living in Texas. Initially doctors suspected she had developed multiple sclerosis after Lydia started experiencing pins and needles. When Lydia started to have difficulty with her mobility, she was sent for an MRI scan which showed lesions on the brain.

A biopsy confirmed Lydia had a GBM with an average survival prognosis of 12 to 18 months.

Lydia Carfrae

Carrie Carfrae, Lydia’s sister, also from Wakefield, said: “I found it hard to process her diagnosis. Lydia was a fit, healthy, slim young woman in the prime of her life. She and [her husband] Stu had started trying for a family.”

Lydia underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy and had pioneering treatment in the States. Sadly, Lydia’s treatment stopped working and she flew home with Stuart to spend her final weeks with her family. Lydia passed away on May 22, aged 36.

A fundraising group called Lydia’s Wish was set up in her memory by the family, spearheaded by Rory’s mum Rosie, to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research and create a legacy for Lydia. To date fundraising stands at more than £20,600.

Rosie's cousin Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska died in May 2020

Rory is now aiming to swim 5 km in the pool at Nuffield Health’s Wakefield Fitness & Wellbeing Gym during his school holidays.

The Swim Challenge in August suggests choosing a distance of 2.5km, 5km or 10km.

Rosie said: “We encourage our children to be fit and healthy, but it’s not difficult as both Rory and his 12-year-old sister Orla are both very active.

Rory Crawford is doing a month-long swimming challenge

“Rory is a determined, fun and very thoughtful and caring boy. Although he doesn’t remember much about Lydia aside from when she was ill, he recognises that her death was very upsetting to us as a family and wanted to do something himself. He is aiming to swim around 15 lengths of the 25-metre pool at a time, mixing up his strokes, as well as swimming on top of the water and under water!”

Rory, who, along with Orla, plays football for the Durkar Devils JFC in Wakefield, said: “Mummy’s cousin died of a brain tumour and I want to do something to stop it happening to other people and save their family and friends from the sadness I saw. I am amazed that friends and family have donated already and I have raised more than £300, double what I set out to do!”

Carrie added: “We are all very proud of Rory and what he is doing inspired by Lydia.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We are very grateful to Rory for taking on our Swim Challenge in August, as well as to all the supporters of our Fundraising Group Lydia’s Wish for their efforts to fund research to help find better outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately a cure.

Rosie Crawford was a baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games.