Wakefield’s 22 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Fitzwilliam and Knottingley

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Wakefield could be feeling the pinch far more.

Following on from the ‘richest’ list, we’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Wakefield down into 45 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA).

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £56,600, while the lowest is £29,800.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

Here are the 22 poorest neighbourhoods in Wakefield based on average income.

1 . Kinsley and Fitzwilliam The estimated average annual household income for Kinsley and Fitzwilliam is £29,800.

2 . Ferry Fryston The estimated average annual household income for Ferry Fryston is £36,000.

3 . Lupset The estimated average annual household income for Lupset is £31,400.

4 . Knottingley The estimated average annual household income for Knottingley is £32,700.