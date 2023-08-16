News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield's Amirah Spice Stanley wins Takeaway of the Year title at the 12th annual English Curry Awards 2023

Amirah Spice Stanley is celebrating after bringing an award home to Wakefield for the second time.
By Shawna Healey
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:30 BST- 2 min read

Amirah Spice, on Aberford Road in Stanley, one of the most popular and well-known Indian and Bangladeshi restaurants in the district, was nominated for the awards earlier this year, and revealed that it had made it to the final.

At the ceremony which took place in Birmingham on Monday, August 14, it was announced that Amirah Spice Stanley was the winner for Takeaway of the Year in Yorkshire and Humber 2023.

It comes after the takeaway restaurant was named in the top 10 per cent of eateries worldwide by Tripadvisor last year, as well as winning the award in 2021.

Manager Mohammed Tofayel Ahmod picking up the award.
Manager Mohammed Tofayel Ahmod picking up the award.
Manager Mohammed Tofayel Ahmod said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have once again won both our regional and the overall winner for Takeaway of the Year in Yorkshire and Humber 2023.

"We are so proud of everyone who is a part of the Amirah Spice team, our incredible staff who always put 110 per cent into their job, our beautiful customers who we love to see to return and enjoy our experience and again to bring another major award to the historic and beautiful village of Stanley.

"A thank you once again to the English Curry Awards for having us, and everyone who follows us, and every one of our guests who don’t, we only know how to thank you by continuing to put our best effort in always.”

Mohammed Tofayel Ahmod's niece with the award certificate.
Mohammed Tofayel Ahmod's niece with the award certificate.
The winners ranged from curry houses who serve traditional dishes to innovative fusion cuisine.

A spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy and passionate conversations.

“We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

"Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

