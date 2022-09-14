Wakefield's award-winning bake shop Cupalicious Cakes expands into Barnsley with Pontefract or Castleford next
The owners of Ossett’s beloved sweet treat shop Cupalicious Cakes has expanded into Barnsley with a new market venture.
Ian and Emma Harrison opened the shop in 2019 after Ian was medically discharged from the Army after serving for 17 years in the Forces and the couple decided to settle down in the town.
Business has boomed and with an ever-growing social media presence, they have now expanded by opening up a market stall in Barnsley every Monday.
Ian said: “We opened the shop in Ossett in December 2019 just before the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We’ve got large social media following and we’ve had people from Barnsley ask us about setting up a shop there but a market stall is the way forward.
"It has taken six months to get into the market but we’ve finally opened.
"The reception was great, we were welcomed by local people and the stewards of the market were really impressed by our setup.”
The delicious blondies and brownies are baked fresh in store everyday and they offer a delivery service for those living further away.
The couple also plan on opening another market stall in Pontefract or Castleford.
Ian added: “We are hoping to open a market stall in either Pontefract or Castleford in the next month. We are still doing some research, at the minute.
"We have a large following in these areas so we’re just seeing where is best.”
The shop on 51 Bank Street in Ossett is open 10am-7pm Monday to Friday and is open 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The stall in Barnsley Market is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm every Monday.