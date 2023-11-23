News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield's Chantry Vets is the cat’s whiskers for gold standard care

Wakefield’s Chantry Vets has received a top award from the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) for its care of cats.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
The practice has seen its Brindley Way Veterinary Hospital accredited as a gold level cat-friendly clinic for providing the best possible care for feline patients.

The accolade reflects the team’s work and commitment to promote cat wellbeing at the Brindley Way Hospital which opened in 2022 following a £1.6m investment.

The ISFM examines the facilities as well as the team’s activities and attitudes towards reducing stress in both in-patients and out-patients.

Registered veterinary nurse Toni Middleton, left, and head nurse Megan Everett at Chantry Vets’ Brindley Way Veterinary Hospital which is a gold standard cat-friendly clinic. Photo: Chantry VetsRegistered veterinary nurse Toni Middleton, left, and head nurse Megan Everett at Chantry Vets’ Brindley Way Veterinary Hospital which is a gold standard cat-friendly clinic. Photo: Chantry Vets
Registered veterinary nurse Toni Middleton, left, and head nurse Megan Everett at Chantry Vets’ Brindley Way Veterinary Hospital which is a gold standard cat-friendly clinic. Photo: Chantry Vets

Registered veterinary nurse Maria Fox, who holds the ISFM certificate in Feline Nursing, is the dedicated ‘cat whisperer’, and uses her understanding of the unique needs of cats to ensure the highest standards of healthcare and welfare are met.

There are separate medical, surgical, and ICU wards for dogs and cats, including a cat-only isolation ward for any infectious patients, and oxygen therapy kennels.

Each kennel boasts its own ‘cat castle’ with turrets to climb and cosy hideaways where pets can be comfortable and feel safe, with quiet soothing sounds playing in wards in the background.

