Wakefield's Jane McDonald replaces Phillip Schofield as British Soap Awards host

Wakefield’s Jane, who is best known as a singer, Loose Women panellist and presenter of Bafta-winning Cruising With Jane McDonald, will host Saturday's show before it’s aired on ITV on Tuesday.

Schofield stepped down from his presenting commitments on ITV l after admitting to having an affair with a younger staff member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane posted on Instagram the hosting job was a "dream come true".

Jane posted on Instagram the hosting job was a "dream come true".

She said: "This year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale... I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them.”

Schofield, said last week: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family.

ITV to review how it handled Schofield affair