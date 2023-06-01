News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Wakefield's Jane McDonald replaces Phillip Schofield as British Soap Awards host

Jane McDonald has been announced as Philip Schofield’s replacement as the host of this weekend's British Soap Awards.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

Wakefield’s Jane, who is best known as a singer, Loose Women panellist and presenter of Bafta-winning Cruising With Jane McDonald, will host Saturday's show before it’s aired on ITV on Tuesday.

Schofield stepped down from his presenting commitments on ITV l after admitting to having an affair with a younger staff member.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jane posted on Instagram the hosting job was a "dream come true".

Jane posted on Instagram the hosting job was a "dream come true".Jane posted on Instagram the hosting job was a "dream come true".
Jane posted on Instagram the hosting job was a "dream come true".
Most Popular

She said: "This year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale... I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them.”

Schofield, said last week: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family.

ITV to review how it handled Schofield affair

"I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife."

Related topics:Jane McDonaldPhillip SchofieldWakefieldITVLoose WomenInstagram