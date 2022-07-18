Wakefield's Kews Burrow Charity FC celebrate victory against Scarborough Veterans

Wakefield charity football team, Kews Burrow Charity FC, are celebrating a win against Scarborough Veterans at the seaside town yesterday.

Both teams took to the pitch for the match, which ended Scarborough Veterans 1, Kews Burrow Charity FC 2.

Organiser Darren Powell said: "What an amazing day it was at Flamingo Land Stadium.

"It was a great experience to play at such a great ground and everyone loved the occasion.

"It was a great turnout of people who came to show their support and I can't thank them all enough."

Darren said there was also an emotional Facetime call with rugby league legend, Rob Burrow, for whom the match raised money for.

"It was very emotional to Facetime our good friend Rob and Lindsey to show our respect to them and show them just how much they mean to us.

"It was a special day, raising money for the Rob Burrow MND Centre and from yesterday, both sides raised £1,045 which was absolutely amazing.

"I hope we did Rob and his amazing family proud."

The Kews are ready to play again on July 31 against the Once Upon A Smile celebrity side, for which Darren and his team have planned a jam-packed family fun day.

Darren said: "We've now sold a thousand tickets for the day and we look forward to welcoming everyone down for a great day for all the family."