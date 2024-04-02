Wakefield's kindness shines through donating 805 Easter eggs to three good causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Ralphs, who owns Joe Ralphs Gym on Stanley Road, held a collection of Easter Eggs at the gym to donate to Pinderfields Children’s Ward, Wakefield Hospice and Wakefield Street Kitchen.

Joe said: “They are three amazing causes that are so important to the community of Wakefield.”We encouraged our members, staff, trainers, clients and social media followers to drop in an Easter egg when they were in the gym or buy an additional one when they were next in their local supermarket.

"Last year we hosted the collection and managed to collect 208 eggs, but this year we wanted to go bigger and better.

Joe Ralphs Gym collected a whopping 805 Easter eggs.

"For every egg we collected, we, as a gym, pledged to donate £1 to Wakefield Hospice, which is a cause close to my heart as well as many of our members."

With this, the gym managed to collect a huge 805 eggs and was able to donate and pledge £805 to the hospice.