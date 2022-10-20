Wakefield's National Coal Mining Museum staff to strike over pay
Union members at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield have voted in favour of taking strike action over pay, Unison has said.
Union officials said the Wakefield museum's pay offer was half the rate of inflation and while members did not want to strike "they had no choice".
Strike action will run from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 with ‘lively’ picket lines in operation each day.
Unison's Wakefield branch secretary Sam Greenwood said 94.4% of members, on a turnout of 87.8%, voted in favour of action.
He said: "Members don't want to go on strike, but the museum is leaving them with no choice.”
He said the pay offer by the museum would leave many members struggling with the cost of living and some already relied on ‘in-work benefits and wage supplements because their pay is so low.”