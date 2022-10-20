Union officials said the Wakefield museum's pay offer was half the rate of inflation and while members did not want to strike "they had no choice".

Strike action will run from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 with ‘lively’ picket lines in operation each day.

Unison's Wakefield branch secretary Sam Greenwood said 94.4% of members, on a turnout of 87.8%, voted in favour of action.

Union officials said the Wakefield museum's pay offer was half the rate of inflation and while members did not want to strike "they had no choice".

He said: "Members don't want to go on strike, but the museum is leaving them with no choice.”