Wakefield Council’s new Lib Dem group leader says his party are confident of picking up more seats across the district after holding onto Knottingley ward at the local elections.

Knottingley continues to be a stronghold for the Lib Dems after they comfortably fought off Labour at the ballot box for a fourth consecutive year.

The solitary Lib Dem victory prevented Labour from making a clean sweep of the 21 seats up for grabs at this year’s elections.

Lib Dem councillor Pete Girt with fellow councillors Rachel Speak (left) and Adele Hayes. Picture Scott Merrylees

New candidate Rachel Speak cantered to victory, taking 58 per cent of the vote in Knottingley.

Coun Speak replaces former group leader Tom Gordon, who is pursuing a career at Westminster after being selected as the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough at the next general election.

Mr Gordon’s departure sees Coun Pete Girt take over the reins, just a year after he was elected onto the council.

Along with Coun Adele Hayes, Knottingley ward continues to be home to the council’s only three Lib Dem members.

Buoyed by the latest success, Coun Girt believes there is now scope to pick up seats in other wards next time around.

He said: “The election results went pretty much how we were expecting.

“The Tories got a bit of a drubbing, that was also to be expected.

“We were confident that we would consolidate our position in Knottingley, but we now want to build on that and see if we can get close in other wards next year.

“We are still discussing which areas to target. But we think we might have a chance in Airedale, Wakefield Rural and Pontefract South.”

Reflecting on the continued Lib Dem success in Knottingley, he said: “We are really the only ones who provide a proper alternative to Labour.

“We try to do our best to listen to people and get things done. Once we agree to take things on we do it wholeheartedly.

“Labour has let the area down for too long. There has been no investment in Knottingley. All the council has done is take things away.”

Coun Girt said the key issue in his ward over the coming year would be to challenge the council’s revamp of Kellingley Social Club.

The council is spending more than £10m to transform the run down building.

The new facility will be the base for sports, youth clubs and community groups. Other community services including a job centre and citizens advice bureau will also be based there.

The full cost of the project is estimated to be £10.7m. But a council report states that over “an anticipated asset life of 25 years” the total cost to the local authority will be around £17.1m.

The Lib Dems have long described the plan as ‘a waste of public money’.

Coun Girt said: “We are no further forward with what is happening. Most people in the area don’t want what they are planning to do.

“Labour do not seem to want to listen to people in Knottingley.

“We need to get it sorted because it has been dragging on for far too long.

“The council needs to either be getting on with it or scrapping the idea altogether and coming up with something new.

“Most people would prefer the building to be refurbished and just be a facility based around sports provision.

“Knottingley already has most of the facilities that they are proposing.

“Some of the things are just downright inappropriate. They are planning to put drink and drug treatment services in a building that serves alcohol.

“You wouldn’t put a slimming club next to a bakery or a Gamblers Anonymous above a William Hill betting shop.”

Coun Girt left the school at 16 before joining the army, where he spent five years in the Royal Engineers.

He worked as a bus driver in Leeds for 19 years then as a civil enforcement officer for Leeds City Council.