The new and modern facilities at Units 3 and 4 Mulberry House, Merchant Gate, are part of The West Yorkshire Eastern Coroner’s Service.

It is one of the busiest Coronial areas in the country, covering the Wakefield and Leeds region.

The service annually manages an average of 3,800 reported deaths and concludes in excess of 800 inquests. This year the service will conclude in excess of 1,000 inquests.

Coun Les Shaw and Kevin McLoughlin Senior Coroner.

Coun Les Shaw, Cabinet Member for Resources and Property, said: “When designing the new building our priority was to improve the experience for Wakefield and Leeds residents, who come into contact with the service during what is often a very difficult time for them.

"This new building has been designed so that people with disabilities and others will have full access to all the facilities.”

Kevin McLoughlin, Senior Coroner, at The West Yorkshire Eastern Coroner’s Service, said: “The new Coroner’s Court is an investment for the people of Leeds and Wakefield.

“These new, and modern, facilities, combined with the use of technology will benefit people and help the court process to run more smoothly.”

The costs for this service are shared between Leeds and Wakefield on a population basis split, with 70 per cent paid by Leeds and 30 per cent by Wakefield.