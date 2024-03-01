Wakefield's old fruit market and Valentine’s funfair site could be turned into bus depot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted which include parking for a fleet of 32 coaches and minibuses on the land at Jacobs Well Lane.

The site, on the edge of the city centre, has not been used as a market since 2008 but has been the venue for the city’s annual Valentine’s fair in recent years.

Wakefield-based firm TJs Travel has applied for permission to use the land as its new base.

Wakefield's old outdoor fruit and veg wholesale market, on Jacobs Well Lane.

The coach and minibus hire company currently operates from a depot on Leeds Road, Lofthouse, but needs to find new premises.

The business also provides bus services for local schools, as well as residential and recreational trips.

If approved, the depot would mainly be in used from 6.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

But permission would be required to operate 365 days a year to enable “ad hoc private hires” on evenings and weekends.

Planning officers are also being asked to allow six cabins to be put on the land to be used as offices.

The scheme includes installing a workshop for vehicle maintenance and repairs.

Parking spaces are also required for 11 staff members plus an area for washing vehicles.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the firm says: “The proposed development will allow a thriving existing business which serves the schools of the district to continue operating and employing their staff.

“The proposal will represent a suitable form of development on a currently vacant and underutilised site.”

The document adds: “The proposed coach depot use will in principle be similar to the historical wholesale market use of the site, with larger vehicles entering/exiting and being stored on the land.