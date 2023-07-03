The fair, organised by the team at Our House on Kirkgate, will be open from 12pm to 4pm, and will feature creatives from across Yorkshire selling jewellery, badges, textiles, prints and more.

Hot and cold drinks will be on offer as well as snacks to eat in or takeaway. Plus, the onsite LGBTQ+ shop featuring books, clothing and more will be open throughout.

Our House Centre Co-ordinator, Lucy Brown, said: “We’re delighted to bring another fair to the centre following an exciting pilot earlier this year.

The team at Our House on the opening of the space earlier this year.

"With an eclectic group of handpicked stallholders, we’re ready to welcome everyone to the space for another brilliant event.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to pick up a gift you won’t get anywhere else.”

The first fair, held in May, attracted over 100 people to the centre and offered space to established sellers as well as several local young creatives looking to showcase their talents.

And this second fair will continue that tradition, setting budding makers alongside more experienced stallholders.

The event has been made possible through funding from the Wakefield Council Cultural Grants Programme and is part of a year-long project that also features monthly workshops and open mic sessions.

Our House is open every Thursday to Sunday and offers a friendly space for everyone and features a cafe and queer shop. It is a fully accessible venue including an accessible toilet.