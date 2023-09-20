Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fiat Lux formed in Wakefield in 1982 with Steve Wright (vocals) and David P Crickmore (guitars, bass, keyboards).

Along the way, Wright managed to meet former Be-Bop Deluxe guitarist Bill Nelson, a Wakefield-based artist who had enjoyed his own music career and established his own Cocteau Records label.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson offered to take on the duo and provide production duties for Fiat Lux, which resulted in the 1982 release of Feels Like Winter Again.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Nelson, Steve Wright, David P Crickmore

It became a UK Indie Top 5 hit and NME single of the week. Nelson’s link with Fiat Lux also led to his brother Ian Nelson later joining the band, expanding the line-up just as they inked a contract for their Polydor Records deal.

Nelson’s brother Ian joined the band as they inked the contract for their Polydor Records deal.

He has since died and Will Howard has taken his place.

The band started their 40th anniversary year at Long Division Festival in Wakefield centre in 2022 and brining it to close with a gig down the road at Kirkhamgate Village hall on Saturday, October 7.

Steve and David at Long Division Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: "Steve and I both met as students at Bretton Hall when it was a college.

"We fell in love with the area and based ourselves around Wakefield with the band after that.

“Even when the record label begged us to move to London we stayed put.

"We got completely steeped in the local music scene here and played early gigs in the night clubs and pubs around Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Raffles on Cheapside, which had a dancefloor dedicated to Indie music, was a particular favourite.

"I hope we get some former Raffles regulars who still remember us at this concert"

Steve added: " It'll be great to reunite with some old friends and supporters from back in the day who will, hopefully, be in the audience at this gig.