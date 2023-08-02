Penny Appeal has partnered with the Beirut Marathon Association and their Right to Run initiative! Together, they have created a unique platform for children of all backgrounds to unite, overcome obstacles, and celebrate our common humanity.

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, Penny Appeal’s CEO, was invited to attend the press conference in Lebanon to kick off the eagerly anticipated programme.

The event was a bittersweet moment for Mrs Wallace-Laher, who was in Beirut for the first time since visiting following the tragic explosion of August 2020, where some 218 people were killed.

Speaking at the event, she said: "As I stand before you in this beautiful city of Beirut, I am reminded of the heart-breaking scenes I witnessed first-hand in 2020 at the site of the explosion, and my heart is broken as I remember all of those who were affected by this horrific tragedy," she told delegates at yesterday's event.

"Out of such a horrific calamity, however, we also saw the very best of communities, with everyone coming together to help, support, and rebuild the lives of those affected.

"The love, strength of community, and unparalleled compassion that I witnessed in Lebanon have stayed with me ever since, and I'm really grateful to all of you for allowing me and Penny Appeal the opportunity to come back to Beirut today for the Right to Run 2023."

The weekend witnessed the launch of an inspiring program that promotes fitness, empowerment, and equality for all, with a special focus on underprivileged communities.

The Right to Run series is an annual celebration organised by the Beirut Marathon Association, championing progress towards gender equality while acknowledging the ongoing need for a more inclusive society.

This incredible program includes a range of races and activities, bringing together children aged seven to 17 from diverse backgrounds and abilities. United by their shared commitment to breaking barriers and advocating for inclusion, these young runners are set to make a powerful impact in the future.