The event, on Sunday July 9, promises to be a delightful family day out, filled with fun and entertainment for all ages.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presence of Penny the Prayer Bear, who will be spreading joy and sharing high-fives with the attendees.

Children and families can look forward to meeting Penny and creating wonderful memories together.

Penny Appeal's Eid in the Park Extravaganza is set to go ahead in Thornes Park on Sunday July 9.

And there will be an array of activities and attractions and face painting stations will be set up, allowing children to unleash their creativity and transform into their favourite characters.

There will be a variety of thrilling funfair rides and bouncy castles for children and adults to enjoy. In addition, food and dessert stalls, as well as the Penny Appeal Community Kitchen which will be serving tea, biscuits and various snacks.

For those seeking entertainment, live performances will take place throughout the day, showcasing talented artists and performers. Ismail Hussain will be taking the stage as the main act, delivering a captivating performance that is not to be missed.

A lively Qawwali session will also add an enchanting and cultural element to the event.

Additionally, there will be opportunities to win exciting prizes, adding an element of excitement and friendly competition to the festivities.

To beat the summer heat, Mr Tee’s Ice Cream will be serving up refreshing frozen treats to keep everyone cool and satisfied.