Wakefield's Penny Appeal to host Eid in the Park extravaganza
The day of fun and togetherness will be held on Sunday, June 29 and promises to be a day filled with excitement, laughter, for individuals and families of all backgrounds.
Following the success of last year's Eid in the Park, which saw over 2,000 attendees from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate, Penny Appeal is once again extending its hand of friendship and community spirit to the people of Wakefield.
The event will feature a wide array of activities, including funfair rides, bouncy castles, food and dessert stalls, games, face painting, and live entertainment.
Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of Penny Appeal, said: “At Penny Appeal, we understand the importance of community and togetherness, especially during challenging times.
"Our Family Fun Day Out is an opportunity for us to give back to the community and spread joy to individuals and families in Wakefield. In light of the current cost-of-living crisis and rising energy prices, events like these play a crucial role in supporting the most vulnerable members of our society."
In addition to the day's festivities, Penny Appeal will also be screening the football game on the premises once Eid in the Park finishes.
This will provide an additional opportunity for community members to come together, enjoy the sport, and extend the day's celebrations.
Penny Appeal’s mission is to support communities in the UK and around the world through initiatives such as the Community Kitchen food truck, which travels across the country delivering hot meals and essentials to homeless individuals and low-income families.