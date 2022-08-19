Wakefield's Thornes Park playground upgrade will now feature inclusive swing
Children who require a full support seat will now get to experience the joys of a swing in Thornes Park, Wakefield.
It comes after residents raised concerns that the approved planned revamp of the play area did not include a swing for disabled children.
It was announced in May that the playground refurbishment would go ahead in early September with completion in November.
The upgraded park will also include a ‘Giant’s unit’ that is over 8.9m tall - the height of two stacked double decker busses - which feature two slides and small swings at the base of the structure for babies and toddlers.
It will also receive a wheelchair-inclusive roundabout, a giant rope swing, a double zip line and a ‘you-and-me’ swing for parents and children to swing together.
Councillor Michael Graham said: “A disabled swing seat will now be included in the Thornes Park play area - a mirage swing seat.
“The seat will enable children who can self-transfer from a wheelchair, or be transferred with some help from wheelchair to seat, to swing along with their friends.
“The swing will also help children who need more upper body support and includes an optional harness which will either be fixed to the seat or stored in the stadium.
“We want to see more and more inclusive equipment in our play areas to allow all children to play together.
“Thank you to everyone who asked for this for getting in touch, I hope it’s welcome news.”
Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Environment, Streetscene and Climate Change, said: ”It is important to us that all our play areas are as inclusive as possible.
“That’s why we’re really pleased to be able to include the inclusive swing seat in Thornes Park as part of the play area refurbishment, as well as a wheelchair accessible roundabout, low level wheelchair accessible sensory panels and an inclusive basket swing.
“Lots of our play areas across the district already have similar inclusive equipment, including Haw Hill Park in Normanton and Purston Park in Featherstone, and the same equipment will be installed during the refurbishment at Pontefract Park next year.
“We will continue to consider installing inclusive equipment at any new or refurbished play area sites in the future.”